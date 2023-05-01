Company Directory
Happy State Bank
    • About

    Happy State Bank is a Texas-based bank that started in 1908 in Happy, Texas. Despite its growth in size and assets, the bank maintains a small-town feel where everyone knows your name. The bank's mission is to work hard, have fun, make money, while providing outstanding customer service and honoring the Golden Rule. Happy State Bank has 20 core values that they live by, and they believe that the Golden Rule is key. The bank has locations across the Texas Panhandle all the way to Dallas-Fort Worth, and they are committed to protecting their customers' privacy. Happy State Bank is a member of FDIC and an equal housing lender.

    happybank.com
    Website
    1908
    Year Founded
    751
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

