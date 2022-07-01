Company Directory
Happy Returns
    About

    Forward-thinking brands like Everlane, Rothy's, and REVOLVE choose Happy Returns. Together, we retain revenue, reduce costs, give shoppers choice, and make their supply chains sustainable—ultimately making returns beautiful for retailers, shoppers, and the planet.There’s no part of retail that would advance business more to improve than returns. Because Happy Returns manages all aspects of returns, brands can focus instead on their business. Brands can now increase exchanges and offer a top-notch experience with best-in-class returns software and reverse logistics, starting at $350/month.

    2015
    150
    $10M-$50M
