    • About

    Happy Money is building a happier and more equitable financial ecosystem that seamlessly blends psychology, technology, and a focus on happiness to help consumers go from borrower to saver, investor, and giver. The company provides a path toward improving financial well-being and securing greater happiness – beginning with paying off credit card debt – through its science-enabled, purpose-driven marketplace between mission-aligned capital and consumers. Backed by leading investors including Anthemis Group, Tencent Holdings and CMFG Ventures, Happy Money has helped nearly 150,000 members pay off more than $2.7 billion in credit card debt since inception through its award-winning Payoff Loan™. Founded in 2009, Happy Money has a diverse employee base of over 350 people across the United States. For more information, please visit happymoney.com.

    happymoney.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    480
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

