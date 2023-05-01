← Company Directory
Hanover Community Bank
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Hanover Community Bank that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Hanover Bancorp is a bank holding company that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. They offer a range of banking products including checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as loans for residential and commercial real estate, lines of credit, and small business administration loans. They also offer cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant, professional, and digital solutions. The company has banking offices in New York and New Jersey.

    http://hanovercommunitybank.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    162
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Hanover Community Bank

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Roblox
    • Microsoft
    • Amazon
    • LinkedIn
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources