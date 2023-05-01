Hanover Bancorp is a bank holding company that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. They offer a range of banking products including checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as loans for residential and commercial real estate, lines of credit, and small business administration loans. They also offer cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant, professional, and digital solutions. The company has banking offices in New York and New Jersey.