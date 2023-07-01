← Company Directory
Hank
Hank Salaries

Hank's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $160,800 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hank. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Product Designer
$161K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hank is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hank is $130,150.

