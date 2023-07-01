← Company Directory
Handy.ai
Top Insights
    • About

    Handy.ai is a global communications platform that uses AI technology to enhance interactions between businesses and their employees, customers, and prospects. With offices in Toronto and New York, they serve clients worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies. Their Adaptive Scenario Engine integrates with existing tech systems, while their Intelligent Assistant enables personalized two-way communication across various messaging platforms. Handy.ai offers solutions for workforce, talent, and community communications, and has received support from Google for Startups. They have global offices in Toronto, New York, Palo Alto, Dubai, Warsaw, and Kyiv.

    https://handy.ai
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

