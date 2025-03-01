← Company Directory
H&M
H&M Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Sweden package at H&M totals SEK 650K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for H&M's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
H&M
Senior Software Engineer
Stockholm, ST, Sweden
Total per year
SEK 650K
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
SEK 650K
Stock (/yr)
SEK 0
Bonus
SEK 0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at H&M?

SEK 1.68M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at H&M in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 939,865. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at H&M for the Software Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 666,391.

