Hamilton Lane is an alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. The firm has been dedicated to private markets investing for more than two decades and currently has more than 470 employees operating in 18 offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East. With $92+ billion in assets under management and $665+ billion in assets under supervision*, Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. The firm has been named a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for eight consecutive years.