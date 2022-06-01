Hamilton Company is a global enterprise with headquarters in Reno, Nevada; Franklin, Massachusetts; and Bonaduz, Switzerland and subsidiary offices throughout the world.We are an industry leader in the design and manufacture of liquid handling, process analytics, robotics and automated storage solutions. For more than 60 years, Hamilton has been meeting customer needs with a combination of quality materials and skilled workmanship that ensures the highest level of performance. Hamilton’s continued commitment to precision and quality has earned the company global ISO 9001 Certification.Founded on the technology of analytical microliter and gastight syringes, Hamilton has a broad offering of laboratory products including manual and semi-automated precision fluid measuring instruments, chromatography products, process sensors, laboratory electrodes, pipettes and more. Top innovations from these lines include Arc™ pH, DO and conductivity intelligent sensors, the BioLevitator™ 3D cell culture system, Microlab® 600 diluters/dispensers and the Microlab 300 guided pipetting system.The leader in liquid handling technology, Hamilton Robotics is recognized for advancing life science and biotechnology industries with products that offer reliability, performance and flexibility. Hamilton is the industry leader in design and manufacturing, with patented technologies such as Compression-induced O-Ring Expansion CO-RE™, Total Aspiration and Dispensing Monitoring TADM™ and Anti-Droplet Control ADC™. Hamilton’s platforms include VANTAGE Liquid Handling System™, Microlab STAR™ and Microlab NIMBUS®.Hamilton Storage offers comprehensive ultra-low temperature automated sample management systems for microtube and microplate storage. Hamilton’s line of biobanking and compound storage solutions and consumables is designed for a broad array of life science processes. Products include BiOS™, SAM™ and ASM™, designed for sample integrity, flexibility and reliability.