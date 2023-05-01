Halozyme Therapeutics is a biopharma technology platform company that operates globally. Its products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, which enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, small molecules, and fluids. The company develops and markets products for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, immunodeficiency disorders, multiple sclerosis, and solid tumors. It collaborates with several pharmaceutical companies for the development of small and large molecule targets for the treatment and prevention of HIV. Halozyme Therapeutics was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.