← Company Directory
Halozyme Therapeutics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Halozyme Therapeutics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Halozyme Therapeutics is a biopharma technology platform company that operates globally. Its products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, which enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, small molecules, and fluids. The company develops and markets products for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, immunodeficiency disorders, multiple sclerosis, and solid tumors. It collaborates with several pharmaceutical companies for the development of small and large molecule targets for the treatment and prevention of HIV. Halozyme Therapeutics was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

    http://www.halozyme.com
    Website
    1998
    Year Founded
    145
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Halozyme Therapeutics

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • Roblox
    • Airbnb
    • Google
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources