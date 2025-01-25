← Company Directory
Halodoc
Halodoc Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Indonesia at Halodoc ranges from IDR 82.37M to IDR 112.41M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Halodoc's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 88.19M - IDR 106.6M
Indonesia
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 82.37MIDR 88.19MIDR 106.6MIDR 112.41M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Halodoc?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Halodoc in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 112,414,313. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Halodoc for the Data Analyst role in Indonesia is IDR 82,372,557.

Other Resources