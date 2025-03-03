← Company Directory
Halliburton
Halliburton Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Halliburton totals $130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Halliburton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Halliburton
Product Manager
Austin, TX
Total per year
$130K
Level
L1
Base
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Halliburton?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Halliburton in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $468,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Halliburton for the Product Manager role in United States is $135,000.

