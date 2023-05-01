Halio® provides a natural light management system that allows maximum natural light into work and living spaces while blocking unwanted heat, reducing glare, and protecting possessions from sun damage. The system includes Halio Smart Glass, Halio System, Halio Cloud, and Halio Spectrum Service. The windows are a beautiful architectural element that can be controlled via voice commands, apps, or touchpads. Halio delivers a perfect occupant experience, sustainability, and wellness while maximizing interior space utilization. It is available from Halio, Inc. and certified IGU fabricators.