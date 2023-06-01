← Company Directory
HALEO Clinic
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about HALEO Clinic that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    HALEO is a Montreal-based telehealth company that aims to improve health and performance by providing accessible and effective treatment for sleep disorders. They operate a telehealth clinic for insomnia that integrates connected health solutions, such as videoconferencing and digital collaboration tools, into everyday clinical practice. HALEO also offers a Healthy Sleep Program for employers to educate and screen employees for sleep disorders and help them find qualified healthcare professionals for treatment.

    haleoclinic.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for HALEO Clinic

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Coinbase
    • SoFi
    • Roblox
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources