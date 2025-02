Halal Bees is a burger restaurant that aims to provide customers with the quintessential American burger made with high-quality, halal ingredients. They have formed a dedicated team and sourced the best grass-fed beef to create their delicious creations. Their menu is 100% halal, and they are passionate about sharing their burgers with the world. They also offer franchising opportunities for those interested. Contact them at info@halalbees.com for more information.