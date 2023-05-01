Haivision Systems Inc. is a global infrastructure solutions provider that offers a range of products for encoding and decoding video formats, low latency streaming, and software-based solutions for live video distribution, situational awareness, and real-time decision making. The company also provides cloud-based services for delivering live and on-demand content to various industries, including broadcast, enterprise, government, medical, and military and defense. Haivision Systems Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.