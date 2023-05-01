← Company Directory
Haemonetics
    Haemonetics Corporation is a healthcare company that provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, and hospital products such as hemostasis analyzer systems and autologous blood recovery systems. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

    http://www.haemonetics.com
    1971
    2,821
    $1B-$10B
