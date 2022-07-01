HackerEarth is the most comprehensive developer assessment software that helps companies to accurately measure the skills of developers during the recruiting process. More than 1000 companies across the globe use HackerEarth to improve the quality of their engineering hires and reduce the time spent by recruiters on screening candidates. Over the years, we have also built a thriving community of 4.5M+ developers that come to HackerEarth to participate in hackathons and coding challenges to assess their skills and compete in the community.P.S. Download our latest ebook on 10 Steps to manage remote teams effectively: http://bit.ly/2VJ2WTy