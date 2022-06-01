Hack The Box is an online platform allowing you to test your penetration testing skills and exchange ideas and methodologies with other members of similar interests. It contains several challenges that are constantly updated. Some of them simulating real world scenarios and some of them leaning more towards a CTF style of challenge.As an individual, you can complete a simple challenge to prove your skills and then create an account, allowing you to connect to our private network (HTB Net) where several machines await for you to hack them. By hacking machines you get points that help you advance in the rankings.