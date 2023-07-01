← Company Directory
Habitat for Humanity of Springfield
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Habitat for Humanity of Springfield that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit organization that aims to provide decent housing for everyone. They build homes, communities, and hope, operating on Christian principles. Habitat for Humanity of Springfield is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through construction, rehabilitation, and advocacy. They welcome volunteers and supporters from all backgrounds and serve people in need of decent housing regardless of race or religion. They do not proselytize or require adherence to a particular faith for assistance.

    https://habitatspringfieldmo.org
    Website
    1988
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Habitat for Humanity of Springfield

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Coinbase
    • Tesla
    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources