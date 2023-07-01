Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit organization that aims to provide decent housing for everyone. They build homes, communities, and hope, operating on Christian principles. Habitat for Humanity of Springfield is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through construction, rehabilitation, and advocacy. They welcome volunteers and supporters from all backgrounds and serve people in need of decent housing regardless of race or religion. They do not proselytize or require adherence to a particular faith for assistance.