H2O Innovation
    H2O Innovation provides water treatment solutions using membrane filtration technology. It has three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for various end-users and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to optimize water treatment plants. Its products include FiberFlex and flexMBR for water and wastewater treatment systems, specialty chemicals, consumables, and specialized products for the water industry. It also operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada.

    http://www.h2oinnovation.com
    2000
    1,000
    $100M-$250M
