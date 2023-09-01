← Company Directory
H. W. Kaufman
H. W. Kaufman Salaries

H. W. Kaufman's salary ranges from $111,938 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $163,200 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of H. W. Kaufman. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$151K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$163K
Software Engineer
$112K
The highest paying role reported at H. W. Kaufman is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at H. W. Kaufman is $150,920.

