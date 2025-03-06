← Company Directory
H-E-B
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

H-E-B Customer Service Salaries

Customer Service compensation in United States at H-E-B totals $31.9K per year for Customer Service 1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $33.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for H-E-B's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Customer Service 1
$31.9K
$31.9K
$0
$20
Customer Service 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Customer Service
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Customer Service
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at H-E-B?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at H-E-B in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $37,540. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at H-E-B for the Customer Service role in United States is $33,280.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for H-E-B

Related Companies

  • Giant Eagle
  • Columbia Distributing
  • 7-Eleven
  • Drizly
  • Mozilla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources