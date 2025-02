H-D Advanced Manufacturing (β€œH-D”) is an industry-leading manufacturer of precision engineered products for mission critical applications serving a variety of demanding end markets including aerospace & defense, oil & gas, industrial gearing and motion control, and more. With over 450 employees across 13 locations in the U.S. and Canada, H-D has established itself as a world-class manufacturing company and strategic supplier to the world’s leading industrial companies, both large and small.