← Company Directory
Gympass
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Gympass Salaries

Gympass's salary ranges from $32,552 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $150,750 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gympass. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $41.2K
Data Analyst
$32.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$151K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Marketing
$84.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$38.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gympass is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gympass is $41,160.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Gympass

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • Pinterest
  • Databricks
  • Uber
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources