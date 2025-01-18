Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Gusto ranges from $185K per year for L1 to $323K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $234K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gusto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$185K
$131K
$23.2K
$30.6K
L2
$209K
$149K
$54.9K
$5K
L3
$206K
$173K
$30.6K
$3.1K
L4
$412K
$210K
$177K
$25K
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Gusto, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Gusto, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.