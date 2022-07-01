← Company Directory
GumGum
Top Insights
    • About

    With market presence in the US, Canada, UK, EMEA, Japan, and Mexico, GumGum is a global technology and media company specializing in contextual intelligence. For over a decade, we have applied our proven machine learning expertise to extract value from digital content for the advertising industry. Our company’s contextual advertising engine, Verity™, comprehends the meaning of text, images and video online, allowing marketers to safely and precisely place ads where people are most engaged. Combining that contextual targeting and brand safety intelligence with proprietary high-impact ad formats, GumGum’s advertising solutions deliver industry leading efficiency, accuracy and performance.

    http://GumGum.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

