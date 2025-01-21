← Company Directory
Gujarat Fluorochemicals
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in India at Gujarat Fluorochemicals ranges from ₹2.08M to ₹2.95M per year.

Average Total Compensation

₹2.36M - ₹2.79M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹2.08M₹2.36M₹2.79M₹2.95M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Gujarat Fluorochemicals?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Gujarat Fluorochemicals in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,948,391. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gujarat Fluorochemicals for the Management Consultant role in India is ₹2,076,693.

