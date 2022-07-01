← Company Directory
Guideline
Guideline Salaries

Guideline's salary ranges from $76,615 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $210,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Guideline. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Manager
Median $170K
Software Engineer
Median $131K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $210K

Business Analyst
$129K
Data Analyst
$144K
Data Scientist
$166K
Financial Analyst
$76.6K
Product Designer
$173K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Guideline, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Guideline is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $210,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Guideline is $155,220.

