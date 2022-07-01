← Company Directory
    Guidebook empowers individuals and businesses to create beautiful feature-rich, custom mobile applications -- without any coding. More than 100,000 organizations, including industry-leading brands such as Coca Cola, Amazon, YouTube, Google, and Samsung, and the world’s top universities have selected Guidebook as their mobile application platform of choice. Guidebook helps companies and organizations of any size extend their brand, connect with employees, engage with audiences in real-time, and delight users as they discover a trove of valuable information. Guidebook-powered apps have been downloaded more than 14 million times in over 75 countries. Based in San Francisco, Guidebook is a private, venture-backed, award-winning company with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

    http://guidebook.com
    2011
    90
    $10M-$50M
