Guardicore
    Guardicore is the segmentation company disrupting the legacy firewall market. Our software only approach is decoupled from the physical network, providing a faster alternative to firewalls. Built for the agile enterprise, we offer greater security and visibility in the cloud, data-center and endpoint.Our mission goes beyond creating great technology. We continuously engage with our customers as a trusted partner, ensuring they maximize the value of their security investments beyond their original goals and expectations.

    guardicore.com
    2013
    170
    $10M-$50M
