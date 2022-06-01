← Company Directory
GTL
    GTL works directly with correctional facilities to meet facilities’ needs, keep communities safe, and help fuel successful re-entry for inmates. Headquartered in Virginia with employees across North America, GTL is committed to bringing quality solutions to correctional facilities to improve the work of officers and employees, streamline operational practices, increase security, and reduce recidivism for customers around the globe. With so much on the line, GTL’s products and services integrate seamlessly to help facilities better understand their inmate populations and use that essential data to secure operations. GTL leads the industry with phone, video, tablet, and education solutions that connect inmates to their families, as well as content that allows inmates to spend their time in a positive manner, bettering themselves and improving their days. GTL invests the time, energy, and resources needed to fully understand the unique challenges and issues faced by all our customers. As a partner, GTL listens to our customers’ wants and needs and works to implement intuitive technology that makes their job easier.

    http://www.gtl.net
    Website
    1989
    Year Founded
    1,500
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

