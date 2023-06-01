← Company Directory
GT Medical Technologies
    • About

    GT Medical Technologies is an Arizona-based medical device company focused on improving the lives of brain tumor patients. Their innovative approach combines a collagen matrix with radiation seeds, resulting in their first product, GammaTile™. The product has 10 US and 2 Canadian patents and has the potential to revolutionize treatment for 176,000 patients/year in the US alone. Clinical trials at Barrow Neurological Institute have shown significant improvement in 120 patients with recurrent brain tumors.

    http://www.gtmedtech.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    63
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

