GT Medical Technologies is an Arizona-based medical device company focused on improving the lives of brain tumor patients. Their innovative approach combines a collagen matrix with radiation seeds, resulting in their first product, GammaTile™. The product has 10 US and 2 Canadian patents and has the potential to revolutionize treatment for 176,000 patients/year in the US alone. Clinical trials at Barrow Neurological Institute have shown significant improvement in 120 patients with recurrent brain tumors.