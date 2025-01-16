← Company Directory
GSK
  Salaries
  Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

GSK Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Poland at GSK ranges from PLN 199K to PLN 289K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GSK's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 226K - PLN 262K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 199KPLN 226KPLN 262KPLN 289K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at GSK in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 288,758. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GSK for the Product Manager role in Poland is PLN 198,976.

Other Resources