GSK
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

GSK Data Science Manager Salaries

The median Data Science Manager compensation in United States package at GSK totals $300K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GSK's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
GSK
Director
Philadelphia, PA
Total per year
$300K
Level
5
Base
$228K
Stock (/yr)
$36K
Bonus
$36K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at GSK?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at GSK in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $361,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GSK for the Data Science Manager role in United States is $291,000.

Other Resources