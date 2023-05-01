← Company Directory
GSE Systems
    GSE Systems provides engineering, staffing, and simulation software to power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments: Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The former offers simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The latter provides specialized and skilled talent for energy and engineering industries. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners.

    http://www.gses.com
    1971
    273
    $50M-$100M
