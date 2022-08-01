← Company Directory
Gryphon Investors
Gryphon Investors Salaries

Gryphon Investors's salary ranges from $132,300 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $191,538 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gryphon Investors. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$132K
Solution Architect
$192K
The highest paying role reported at Gryphon Investors is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $191,538. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gryphon Investors is $161,919.

