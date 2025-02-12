← Company Directory
Grupo Boticário
Grupo Boticário Salaries

Grupo Boticário's salary ranges from $18,109 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $67,941 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Grupo Boticário. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $26.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
$24.2K
Data Scientist
$37K
Product Designer
$18.1K
Product Manager
$49.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$67.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Grupo Boticário is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $67,941. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grupo Boticário is $31,632.

