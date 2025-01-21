← Company Directory
Grupo Bimbo
Grupo Bimbo Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in Mexico at Grupo Bimbo ranges from MX$270K to MX$392K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grupo Bimbo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

MX$306K - MX$355K
Mexico
Common Range
Possible Range
MX$270KMX$306KMX$355KMX$392K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Grupo Bimbo?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Grupo Bimbo in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$7,582,381. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grupo Bimbo for the Program Manager role in Mexico is MXMX$5,224,833.

