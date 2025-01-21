← Company Directory
Grubtech
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Grubtech Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Sri Lanka at Grubtech ranges from LKR 8.85M to LKR 12.56M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grubtech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

LKR 10.05M - LKR 11.9M
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
LKR 8.85MLKR 10.05MLKR 11.9MLKR 12.56M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Grubtech to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve LKR 8.99M+ (sometimes LKR 89.88M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Grubtech?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Grubtech in Sri Lanka sits at a yearly total compensation of LKR 12,558,545. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grubtech for the Software Engineer role in Sri Lanka is LKR 8,845,584.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Grubtech

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Square
  • Databricks
  • Microsoft
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources