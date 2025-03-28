← Company Directory
Grubhub
Grubhub Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in United States at Grubhub ranges from $71.4K to $99.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grubhub's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

$77.4K - $93.7K
United States
$160K

Vesting Schedule

40%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grubhub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 40% vests in the 1st-year (40.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-year (3.75% quarterly)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (3.75% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grubhub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Grubhub in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $99,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grubhub for the Solution Architect role in United States is $71,380.

