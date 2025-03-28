← Company Directory
Grubhub
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Grubhub Data Analyst Salaries

The median Data Analyst compensation in United States package at Grubhub totals $113K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grubhub's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Grubhub
Business Intelligence Analyst
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$113K
Level
IC4
Base
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$12.5K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Grubhub?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

40%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grubhub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 40% vests in the 1st-year (40.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-year (3.75% quarterly)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-year (3.75% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grubhub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Grubhub in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $155,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grubhub for the Data Analyst role in United States is $112,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Grubhub

Related Companies

  • Yelp
  • Pandora
  • Eventbrite
  • Chewy
  • One Medical
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources