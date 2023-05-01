← Company Directory
Grow Therapy
Grow Therapy Salaries

Grow Therapy's salary ranges from $185,925 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager at the low-end to $271,350 for a Business Operations Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Grow Therapy. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $200K
Business Operations Manager
$271K
Software Engineering Manager
$186K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Grow Therapy is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grow Therapy is $200,000.

