Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Groupon ranges from ₹3.65M per year for SDE 2 to ₹2.89M per year for SDE 3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.08M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Groupon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
SDE 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SDE 2
₹3.65M
₹3.39M
₹145K
₹120K
SDE 3
₹2.89M
₹2.82M
₹34.4K
₹34.5K
SDE 4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
