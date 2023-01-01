← Company Directory
GroupM
GroupM Salaries

GroupM's salary ranges from $7,123 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Indonesia at the low-end to $333,325 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GroupM. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Marketing
Median $107K
Data Analyst
$7.1K
Data Science Manager
$92.8K
Data Scientist
$82.3K
Management Consultant
$134K
Marketing Operations
$86.7K
Product Manager
$206K
Project Manager
$25.2K
Sales
$333K
Software Engineer
$119K
Solution Architect
$90K
Technical Program Manager
$162K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GroupM is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $333,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GroupM is $99,844.

