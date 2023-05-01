← Company Directory
Groupe Consultim
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Groupe Consultim that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Consultim Group is a real estate platform dedicated to professional investors. It was founded in 1995 with CERENICIMO, which became the national leader in managed real estate. Over the years, the company has expanded its offerings to include resale structures, SCPI, OPCI, crowdfunding, property management, and more. Consultim Group continues to grow and provide premium support to its partners and investors. Its subsidiaries include Consultim Partners, Consultim Asset Management, Finple, and Expertim.

    http://www.consultim.com
    Website
    1995
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Groupe Consultim

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • Coinbase
    • Dropbox
    • Flipkart
    • Uber
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources