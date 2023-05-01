Consultim Group is a real estate platform dedicated to professional investors. It was founded in 1995 with CERENICIMO, which became the national leader in managed real estate. Over the years, the company has expanded its offerings to include resale structures, SCPI, OPCI, crowdfunding, property management, and more. Consultim Group continues to grow and provide premium support to its partners and investors. Its subsidiaries include Consultim Partners, Consultim Asset Management, Finple, and Expertim.