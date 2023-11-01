← Company Directory
Groupe BPCE
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Groupe BPCE Salaries

Groupe BPCE's salary ranges from $42,555 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $64,809 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Groupe BPCE. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Analyst
$42.6K
Data Scientist
$64.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Groupe BPCE is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $64,809. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Groupe BPCE is $53,682.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Groupe BPCE

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Facebook
  • Tesla
  • Uber
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources