Group One Trading Salaries

Group One Trading's salary ranges from $67,637 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United Arab Emirates at the low-end to $845,750 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Group One Trading. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Financial Analyst
$846K
Software Engineer
$67.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Group One Trading is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $845,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Group One Trading is $456,693.

