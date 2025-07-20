Company Directory
Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District
Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in United States at Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District ranges from $32.8K to $46.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

$37.6K - $44K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$32.8K$37.6K$44K$46.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $46,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District for the Administrative Assistant role in United States is $32,800.

