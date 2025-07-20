The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in United States at Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District ranges from $32.8K to $46.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!