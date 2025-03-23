← Company Directory
Groq
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer
  • L5
  • Canada

Software Engineer Level

L5

Levels at Groq

  1. L3Software Engineer
  2. L4Senior Software Engineer
  3. L5Staff Software Engineer
    4. Show 1 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
CA$146,166
Base Salary
CA$190,096
Stock Grant ()
CA$9,585
Bonus
CA$4,806

CA$224K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
